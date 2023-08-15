Dana White’s Contender Series Results: Season 7, Week 2

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday night.

In the main event, George Hardwick will square off against Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady in a lightweight contest.

Light heavyweights Ibo Aslan and Paulo Renato Jr. will compete in the co-main event.

Check out DWCS results below.

Main card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

George Hardwick vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Ibo Aslan vs. Paulo Renato Jr.

Hyder Amil def. Emrah Somnez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eduarda Moura def. Janaina Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:00

Charalampos Grigoriou def. Cameron Smotherman via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:00