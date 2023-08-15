TUF Hang: McGregor vs. Chandler TUF 31 season finale live reaction show, episode 12

Join Conner Burks and Alexander K. Lee as they react to Episode 12, the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter 31 on TUF Hang, which goes live on YouTube every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/4 a.m. IST immediately following the conclusion of TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler.

TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the coaches of the 31st season of the UFC’s long-running reality show. This season pits up-and-coming prospects (Team McGregor) against former UFC fighters (Team Chandler).

The two lightweights are expected to collide at some point in the future, which will be McGregor’s first fight back since the devastating leg injury he suffered in his July 2021 trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier.

Catch the 12th episode of TUF Hang above. An audio-only version of the show will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher once the show is live.