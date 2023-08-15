 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roman Kopylov replaces Chris Curtis, fights Anthony Hernandez at Noche UFC

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 291: Kopylov v Ribeiro
Roman Kopylov
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Roman Kopylov is eager to keep the good times rolling.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that the surging middleweight has signed on to fight Anthony Hernandez (11-2, 1 NC) at Noche UFC on Sept. 16, where Kopylov serves as a replacement for Chris Curtis.

The reason for Curtis’ withdrawal has not been disclosed.

After going 0-2 to start his UFC career, Kopylov (11-2) has scored three straight wins via knockout. In Kopylov’s most recent outing at UFC 291, he defeated Claudio Ribeiro via highlight-reel head kick.

Hernandez also seeks to extend a win streak after dispatching his past four opponents. This past May, “Fluffy” scored a third-round TKO of Edmen Shahbazyan, and he has also finished Marc-Andre Barriault and Rodolfo Vieira during this stretch of success. His UFC record stands at 5-2.

Noche UFC is headlined by a flyweight championship rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.

