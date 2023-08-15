Logan Paul bets Conor McGregor $1M that he beats Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is offering a large wager to Conor McGregor.

On Oct. 14 in Manchester, England, Paul returns to the boxing ring to take on MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor Dillon Danis, a close friend of McGregor’s. Paul is yet to score a win in his boxing career, but went eight rounds in an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has twice fought fellow influencer KSI (they battled to a draw in an amateur bout, then KSI won a split decision over Paul in their pro rematch).

Despite that lack of success, Paul is so confident he defeats Danis, that he’s willing to make a $1 million bet with McGregor that he emerges victorious on fight night.

The WWE Superstar issued the challenge via video on social media, which can be seen below.

You guarantee a win? I’ll bet you $1,000,000 I beat Dildo Danis on October 14 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/cktDrH6jWa — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 14, 2023

“You’re so confident in your boy, I’ve got a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b****. I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro, come on, I know you caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy you f****** drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14. I’m f****** you both up.”

Danis has hardly been lighting up the combat sports world in his end. After finding success the in jiu-jitsu world, Danis transitioned to MMA in 2018, going 2-0 inside the Bellator cage. However, he has not competed since June 2019 and most recently saw a January 2023 exhibition bout with KSI canceled, with KSI’s team accusing Danis of bowing out due to being under-prepared and overweight.

In recent weeks, McGregor and Danis have shared images on social media of training sessions together and “The Notorious” has no doubt that his longtime associate will win.

“Dillon will win for sure,” McGregor said, speaking with Matchroom Boxing this past weekend. “They’re already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I’ve known Dillon years and I’ve trained with him many times. I’ve helped, I’m guiding him, I’m gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win so I hope [Paul] shows up.

“He’s trying to put a bill on us if we don’t show up. We’re going to come out and hit him with a bill if he don’t show up.”