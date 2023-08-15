Heck of a Morning: Where does bantamweight division go if Sean O’Malley wins title at UFC 292?

Sean O’Malley will have his opportunity to capture UFC gold this Saturday when he faces bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. Should O’Malley pull off the upset, does the division get flipped upside down?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses how the UFC matchmakers could proceed should O’Malley win the title, who has more pressure on them between Sterling and O’Malley, and more. Additionally, listener topics include the co-main event between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos for the strawweight title, Chris Weidman’s return against Brad Tavares flying under the radar, Khalil Rountree’s title hopes at light heavyweight, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.