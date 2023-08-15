Da’Mon Blackshear steps up to fight Mario Bautista at UFC 292

Da’Mon Blackshear is wasting no time getting back into the cage.

Just days after Blackshear’s history-making win over Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 78 where he become the third-ever UFC fighter to pull off a twister submission, “Da Monster” has agreed to fight Mario Bautista at UFC 292 this Saturday. Blackshear replaces Cody Garbrandt, who was forced to withdraw due to injury according to an announcement from the UFC this past weekend.

The new matchup was first reported by BJPenn.com.

Blackshear (14-5-1) finished Johnson in under a round to secure his second straight victory and set himself up for the quick turnaround. He has finished his past two opponents, and his UFC record stands at 2-1-1.

Bautista (12-2) has been one of the hottest fighters in the deep bantamweight division. He has rattled off four consecutive victories, including three straight first-round finishes of Guido Cannetti, Benito Lopez and Brian Kelleher.

Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.