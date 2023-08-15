‘What guillotine?’: Conor McGregor trashes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Conor McGregor was not a fan of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Paul defeated Diaz — a two-time opponent of McGregor — via unanimous decision in a 10-round boxing match in Dallas earlier this month. While Diaz lost the fight, the moment of the night belonged to the longtime UFC fighter has a teased slapping a guillotine on Paul late in the bout.

While the MMA community praised Diaz for the move, McGregor wasn’t having it.

“What guillotine,” he asked in an interview with Matchroom Boxing. “Did he get it? Did he finish it? Why did he not finish it? What did he f***** do? He wrapped around his head. If you got the gilly, finish it, mate. He done nothing.

“I wasn’t impressed with either of them.”

McGregor and Diaz split two main event bouts during their memorable rivalry, with Diaz submitting the former two-division UFC champion in their first meeting at UFC 196 in March 2016. In the rematch five months later at UFC 202, McGregor won a hard fought majority decision.

Right now, “The Notorious” can be seen as a coach on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, and he is expected to face rival coach Michael Chandler in what will be McGregor’s first octagon appearance since losing a first-round doctor’s stoppage TKO to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after suffering a nasty leg injury.