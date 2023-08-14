The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Eddie Hearn, Ian Machado Garry, and Terrance McKinney

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will discuss his upcoming title defense against Sean O’Malley this weekend at UFC 292.

1:25 p.m.: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend.

2:10 p.m.: Terrance McKinney will recap his memorable knockout this past weekend at UFC Vegas 78.

2:30 p.m.: Ian Machado Garry reacts to facing short-notice opponent Neil Magny at UFC 292.

3 p.m.: Eddie Hearn will look back at Anthony Joshua’s big knockout this past Saturday and what’s next.

3:30 p.m.: The parlay boys look back at their most recent selection, and GC recaps his picks from this past weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.