On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 78

Vicente Luque got back on track with a well-rounded decision victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 78. Luque called for a top-five opponent following the win, and even said he was open to welcoming Dustin Poirier to welterweight if the opportunity presented itself, but will either of those things happen after snapping a two-fight skid?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee give their thoughts regarding what could be next for Luque after his decision win on Saturday at the UFC APEX. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Cub Swanson after his decision win over Hakeem Dawodu, Khalil Rountree following his first-round knockout win over Chris Daukaus, along with fellow main card winners Iasmin Lucindo, A.J. Dobson, Josh Fremd, and more.

