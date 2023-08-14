Morning Report: Israel Adesanya says he’s going to make Sean Strickland fight ‘look easy’

Israel Adesanya finally knows his next task at hand.

The UFC returns to Australia for the second time in 2023 with UFC 293 on Sept. 9, the promotion’s first show in Sydney since November 2017. It took a bit longer than usual for the event’s headliner to be locked in, but the middleweight title will be on the line as planned. The challenger just won’t be the originally expected Dricus Du Plessis, who is tending to a foot injury while Sean Strickland takes his place to try and dethrone Adesanya.

Before Du Plessis’ big upset TKO of Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, the South African was viewed as an easy title defense for “The Last Stylebender.” Surely still an underdog ahead of a potential clash, “Stillknocks” closed the gap with his performance whereas Strickland widened it for his matchup as a +300 underdog at present, per BestFightOdds. Despite the expected outcome of victory, Adesanya isn’t taking Strickland as lightly as everyone else.

“I never underestimate anyone,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I was just thinking about [Michael] Bisping vs. [Luke] Rockhold [2] when Bisping finally beat him, took the fight on like 1.5 weeks’ notice or something, two weeks’ notice. Goes in there, shocks the world. That’s a possible reality. My job is to make sure it’s not in this reality. That’s another parallel universe, another timeline. So like, yeah. I’m very aware of the dangers that he brings and the stuff that he’s really good at.

“I don’t take this lightly. You guys will see me, see I’ve been working. I’m not underestimating this guy but at the same time, I’m not overestimating him. I want to make this look easy. I’m gonna make this look easy cause of the work that we’re doing right now and the way that I’m working right now. I just know.”

It’s no secret that Strickland is as fearless as they come with his words or actions, whether in or out of the octagon. Sometimes that’s to his detriment as evidenced in recent losses to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier, highlighted more by the former. In the end, Adesanya sees the loose-cannon nature of his upcoming challenger as an advantage.

“He’s got a nice guard, he’s got a good jab, and to be honest, [he’s] just crazy,” Adesanya said. “He’s crazy. That’s the X-factor. But again, so am I (laughs).”

Strickland’s Pereira pairing in July 2022 was the closest he and Adesanya have gotten before being officially matched. A win would have earned “Tarzan” a title shot and the two verbally sparred at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference where Adesanya was tasked with Cannonier. Strickland suffered a first-round knockout loss while Adesanya earned a unanimous decision.

The pre-fight build-up is expected to get unhinged as fight week approaches and that’s a part of the fun for some. Ultimately, Adesanya doesn’t feel bothered by any of the possible barbs he’ll continue to find himself berated with.

“Just some loudmouth talking over and louder than you to try and seem like he’s got something to say,” Adesanya said. “He has nothing to say, really. He just wants to, again, I know the guy. I’ve seen him. I’ve pressed him before. He’s not — it’s for show. I just know what it is. That’s why people are excited for the press conference because that’s his spot to shine, I guess but I can rap too. I just decide when I use my mouth and when I don’t.

“If he’s talking to me [mid-fight] he’s gonna get his jaw broken. When you’re talking, you’re not focused on the task at hand. Look at [Paulo] Costa, ‘Come on, ‘Izzy.’’ I was physically talking to him. I didn’t use my words, I used body language with Costa. Verbally, I don’t gotta say s***. My work will do the talking and he’ll feel me.” I hope he talks to me because he’ll get his jaw broken.”

TOP STORIES

Roundtable. UFC 292: Win or lose, is this the last we see of Aljamain Sterling at bantamweight?

Wishful. Conor McGregor claims Logan Paul ‘backtracking’ on Dillon Danis fight: ‘I hope the lad shows up’

Billionaires. Mark Zuckerberg: ‘It’s time to move on’ from potential fight with Elon Musk

Notice. Stephen Thompson sends message to future opponents: ‘You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen’

Finale. Fedor Emelianenko reveals terrible camp before retirement fight at Bellator 290: ‘Everything went wrong’

Dream. Vicente Luque ‘would love to welcome’ Dustin Poirier to welterweight for next fight

Reaction. ‘Tough one for me to watch’: Pros react to Vicente Luque’s win over Rafael dos Anjos

Weird. Conor McGregor claims he’s fighting Michael Chandler in December, calls out KSI in bare-knuckle

Timeline. Chris Avila calls for boxing match with Anthony Pettis before the end of 2023

Legends. Bibiano Fernandes ‘hungry to fight,’ calls out Shinya Aoki for ONE Championship bout

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 78 Post-Fight Show.

UFC 292 Countdown.

Free fight.

Full fight.

PFL Fight Camp Confidential.

DEEP 115 Impact trailer.

War Room: Sterling vs. O’Malley.

Switch kicks.

Bo’s routine.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Best therapy.

Good looks, champ.

I think this belt suits me pic.twitter.com/iGzYBGVhAu — Vugar Karamov (@vugar_karamov) August 12, 2023

History.

Thierry Sokoudjou was the first Cameroonian in the UFC. I was second. Don’t let them lie and erase history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ZSSRZtcyo — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 13, 2023

Boom.

Dzhamaludin Aliev (9-0) completely silences the Kyrgyzstan crowd with a beautiful uppercut KO over Myktybek Oskonbaev. And still Open FC Bantamweight champion. #OpenFC33 pic.twitter.com/DoqQLMc48r — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2023

Got ‘eem.

“I guess the Power Slap didn’t work out huh”



That is incredible from Matt Serra pic.twitter.com/vrHjhqXNwM — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 13, 2023

Whoop.

Incoming.

Boston.

Singapore.

Next.

Adventure.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Austin Hubbard (16-6) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (20-7, 1 NC); UFC 292, Aug. 19

Eduard Folayang (22-13) vs. Amir Khan (14-9); ONE Fight Night 14, Sept. 29

Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2) vs. Montel Jackson (13-2); UFC Vegas 80, Oct. 7

Tainara Lisboa (6-2) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1); UFC Vegas 81, Oct. 14

FINAL THOUGHTS

Matt Serra is just too great.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 53% of 129 total votes answered “Logan Storley” when asked, “Who wins tonight?” Storley defeated Brennan Ward via second-round TKO in Bellator 298’s main event.

Thursday: 66% of 680 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will Dricus Du Plessis have to win one more fight before challenging for the UFC middleweight title?”

Wednesday: 54% of 636 total votes answered “Vicente Luque” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Luque defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 78’s main event.

Tuesday: 34% of 129 total votes answered “Merab Dvalishvili” when asked, “Who should Cory Sandhagen fight next?”

Monday: 70% of 657 total votes answered “No” when asked, “If healthy, is T.J. Dillashaw still a title threat at bantamweight?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Will Sean Strickland try and grapple with Israel Adesanya? Yes

No vote view results 43% Yes (59 votes)

56% No (76 votes) 135 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.