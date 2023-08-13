Mark Zuckerberg: ‘It’s time to move on’ from potential fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg is moving on from the idea of fighting fellow billionaire Elon Musk — at least, for now.

Zuckerberg revealed on Sunday on Threads — part of his Meta social media catalog — that he is no longer going to try and book a fight with the Twitter owner until Musk starts to take things more seriously.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg stated. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk made waves earlier this week when he said a fight with Zuckerberg would happen, but the UFC would not have any involvement from a management perspective — a sentiment Zuckerberg was not interested in. From there, the idea of putting the battle of the billionaires bout together has softened.

White has been the biggest advocate for the fight, and believes it would generate a billion dollars in revenue.