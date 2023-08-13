Watch UFC 292 Countdown video for a deep dive into three of the big fights that are scheduled for Saturday’s pay-per-view, which takes place at the TD Garden in Boston. The card is headlined by a bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Sterling recently defeated Henry Cejudo for his record-tying third divisional title defense at UFC 288 in May, while O’Malley makes his first walk to the octagon of 2023 after earning a championship opportunity after defeating former champ Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past October.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her newly regained strawweight title against surging contender Amanda Lemos. Weili became a two-time champ after a dominant stoppage win over Carla Esparza this past November at UFC 281. Lemos gets her first UFC title shot after stopping Marina Rodriguez in the third round in the headliner of November’s UFC Vegas 64 event.

The in-depth event preview also includes the long-awaited return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who returns to action for the first time since suffering a horrifying leg injury at UFC 261 in April 2021 to face Brad Tavaeres.