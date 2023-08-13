Conor McGregor claims Logan Paul ‘backtracking’ on Dillon Danis fight: ‘I hope the lad shows up’

Conor McGregor is fully confident Dillon Danis will make it to his scheduled boxing match with Logan Paul, but he said that’s not the case on the other side.

Danis has withdrawn from several high-profile fights, drawing mockery from the MMA community. But on Saturday, ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match, McGregor claimed Paul is the one waffling – and added he’ll help Danis prepare.

Additionally, since a $100,000 penalty could be in store for Danis should he pull out of the fight, McGregor said they’ll return the favor if the roles are reversed.

“Dillon will win, for sure,” McGregor said. “They’re already backtracking, they’re walking out on it. I’ve known Dillon for years, trained with him many times, helped him. I’m guiding him. I’m training him for this, and I guarantee a win.

“I hope the lad shows up. He tried to put a bill on us if we don’t show up – we’re going to put a bill on him if he doesn’t show up.”

The build to the fight has already gotten ugly. Danis has prodded Paul on social media, posting photos of the WWE wrestler’s fiancée, Nina Agdal. On Friday, Danis tweeted that Misfits Boxing is “censoring” him and has threatened to pull the fight based on his promotion of the bout thus far.

Danis recently stated that he is “fully committed” to stepping in the ring, and that all is far in fight promotion.

I'm fully committed to this fight and have been carrying the whole card's promotion on my back. The Pauls and I have had beef since forever. Just imagine how you'd feel. Jake attacked my ex, fabricated stories about me impregnating someone, attacked my best friend's fiancée.… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 12, 2023

McGregor said he recently trained with Danis and said he is happy with the mental place the controversial fighter is in, adding that after he gets Danis ready for his fight, he’ll be getting into a fight camp of his own, – likely an expected bout with fellow The Ultimate Fighter 31 coach Michael Chandler.

“For sure, [I’ll train him], I’m getting into camp myself after this,” McGregor said. “[I’ll] get our team organized, and I’m going to bring Dillon on board. I was training with him when I was in New York — I was in New York for about a month or so — [and] he’s in a great space mentally, he’s revved himself up.

“He was in a bad spot. Now, he’s picked himself back up, now he’s in a great spot. It was great to see, and I back him all the way.”