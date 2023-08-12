UFC Vegas 78 post-fight show: Reaction to Vicente Luque and Cub Swanson wins, MMA judging

Vicente Luque returned to the octagon for the first time in over a year and looked like a new and improved version of himself as he earned a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 78.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, and E. Casey Leydon react to Luque’s victory over the former lightweight champion, his grappling-heavy approach, calling for a top-five opponent, and more.

Additionally, topics include Cub Swanson’s unanimous decision win over Hakeem Dawodu, how the fight was scored, if it was a robbery, Khalil Rountree’s continued evolution after his nasty finish of Chris Daukaus, a finish-heavy preliminary card, which up-and-comer impressed the most, other burning questions coming out of the APEX, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 78 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.