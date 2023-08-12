UFC Vegas 78 post-fight bonuses: 4 win performance bonuses, no ‘Fight of the Night’

With UFC Vegas 78’s top two fights more resembling chess matches than brawls, bonus winners finished their fights on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The promotion awarded four “Performance of the Night” bonuses worth $50,000 each at the UFC APEX: Da’mon Blackshear, Marcus McGhee. Iasmin Lucindo and Khalil Rountree Jr. No “Fight of the Night” honors were announced.

UFC Vegas 78 took place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and aired live on ESPN+.

Here’s what earned the bonus-winners their extra $50,000 in cash:

Blackshear became just the third fighter in octagon history to finish an opponent by Twister submission, forcing Jose Johnson to tap in the first round of their prelim.

McGhee froze JP Buys with a punch in the first round of their prelim headliner.

Lucindo tapped Polyana Viana with an arm-triangle choke in the second round of their main card bout.

Khalil Rountree Jr. caught Chris Daukaus flush with a straight left hand to set up the TKO win inside three minutes of the featured main card bout’s first round.

UFC Vegas 78 was headlined by a welterweight fight between ex-lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque. After 25 minutes of grappling-heavy action, Luque emerged with the unanimous decision.