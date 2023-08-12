UFC Vegas 78 live blog: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

This is the UFC Vegas 78 live blog for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos, the welterweight headliner of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

After an impressive four-fight winning streak, which included finishes of Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa, Luque has found himself on a two-fight skid. He lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 in April 2022, and he went on to get brutally knocked out by Geoff Neal less than four months later at UFC Vegas 59. Luque returns to the octagon for the first time in over a year after suffering a brain bleed in his loss to Neal.

Dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champion, has gone 3-1 over his past four outings, including a submission victory over Bryan Barberena in his most recent appearance at UFC Orlando this past December. “RDA” is making his first appearance of 2023.

Check out the UFC Vegas 78 main event live blog below.