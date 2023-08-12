UFC Vegas 78 video: Khalil Rountree Jr. flattens Chris Daukaus with devastating first-round knockout

Khalil Rountree Jr. maintained his reputation as one of the most devastating strikers at light heavyweight after he flattened Chris Daukaus with a first-round knockout at UFC Vegas 78.

While there were a few hard-hitting exchanges early, Rountree settled down and started to really land on target with his punches, which included a shot that wobbled Daukaus momentarily. A few seconds later, Roundtree stepped into a perfectly timed straight left hand down the middle that crashed into Daukaus’ jaw and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.

Despite the emphatic knockdown, referee Herb Dean allowed the action to continue with Rountree unloading a few more punches on the ground before the fight was finally stopped. The end came at just 2:40 in the first round with Rountree picking up his fourth straight win in a row with three coming by knockout.

“I said I don’t really plan to swing big or rush anything,” Rountree explained afterwards. “I saw he landed a couple of strikes, I just thought that I haven’t led with the left yet so I just thought I’d try.”

Rountree has proven his lethality when anyone gives him time to work on the feet and Daukaus appeared more than willing to engage with him, which ultimately spelled his doom. With devastating power and laser-like precision with his strikes, Rountree was the superior fighter on the feet and it showed with his latest finish.

With the win, Rountree didn’t have any names in mind for his next opponent but he definitely has a challenge that he would like to pursue, especially as he seeks higher ranked competition.

“I would absolutely like to fight somebody ranked above me,” Rountree said. “I think the next step for me is a main event. I’d like to have a five-round main event. I think that’s the next big challenge for me.”

As for Daukaus, the once promising heavyweight turned light heavyweight suffered a fourth consecutive knockout loss after falling to Rountree on Saturday. When the fight was over, Daukaus immediately removed his gloves, which often times signifies retirement, although he didn’t stick around to make any announcements regarding his future in the UFC.