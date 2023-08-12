 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Luque v Dos Anjos - Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Watch Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 78 showdown on Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque took place Aug. 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) and Vicente Luque (21-9-1) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

For more on the fight, check out this UFC Vegas 78 live blog from MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

