Watch Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 78 showdown on Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque took place Aug. 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) and Vicente Luque (21-9-1) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Ambos estelares buscando entrar con los golpes #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/SsNERzsQRs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 13, 2023

All respect to these two after going all 5 rounds #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/ff9u3eAIkb — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2023

A dominant victory for the Silent Assassin @VicenteLuqueMMA showcased his skills on all fronts tonight! #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/uNVUxxG9Wh — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2023

