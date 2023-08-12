Cody Garbrandt injured; Mario Bautista awaits new opponent at UFC 292

Ex-bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has been forced out of his UFC 292 fight against Mario Bautista.

According to an announcement made during the UFC Vegas 78 broadcast, Garbrandt suffered an injury in training just days before he was scheduled to return to action in Boston. As a result, Bautista awaits word on a potential replacement for the Aug. 19 pay-per-view.

It’s unfortunate news for Garbrandt, who looked to build on a recent win over Trevin Jones, which got him back on track in his return to 135 pounds following a brief one-fight stint at flyweight. The ex-champ has faced a lot of ups and downs in recent years with a 2-5 overall record in his past seven fights after claiming the UFC bantamweight title with a win over Dominick Cruz in 2016.

As for Bautista, this was an opportunity for him to face a marquee opponent in a steady climb up the ranks at 135 pounds. He has won four fights in a row, with submission finishes in his past three appearances in meetings with Guido Cannetti, Benito Lopez and Brian Kelleher.

Bautista will now wait to see if the UFC can find him a suitable replacement for UFC 292, which takes place at TD Garden in Boston.