Video: Anthony Joshua brutally knocks out Robert Helenius in 7th round

It took longer than most predicted, but Anthony Joshua got his highlight-reel knockout on Saturday.

Joshua was originally scheduled to face Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London, but after Whyte failed a drug test, Robert Helenius stepped in on short notice to face the former heavyweight champion. After a cautious and comfortable first six rounds from Joshua, he finally was able to land the thunderous knockout shot in the seventh round to pick up his second straight victory. The official time of stoppage was 1:27 of Round 7.

Check out videos from the brutal knockout in the videos below.

You do get up from those #JoshuaHelenius | pic.twitter.com/1LHhhvr6We — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 12, 2023

Joshua entered the fight as a massive favorite against his short notice opponent, and while it appeared like Joshua was cruising, boxing pundits unanimously said that just getting the win would not be enough. The 33-year-old came through with his 23rd career knockout.

Prior to his current two-fight win streak, Joshua dropped back-to-back decisions to current IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.