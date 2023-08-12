UFC Vegas 78 video: Terrance McKinney runs over Mike Breeden in 85 seconds

Terrance McKinney needed a big performance to get back on track, and he did just that on Saturday.

Less than a month after a submission loss to Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 77, McKinney made a quick turnaround at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 78 and destroyed Mike Breeden in just 85 seconds via standing TKO.

Check out video of the finish below.

Terrance McKinney gets back into the win column with style at #UFCVegas78! pic.twitter.com/5AEuUtOHKI — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 12, 2023

McKinney entered the bout on a two-fight skid, but he came out much more aggressively than he had in his previous two outings, putting Breeden on his back foot almost immediately. “T. Wrecks” had Breeden hurt multiple times throughout, and after a flurry, referee Chris Tagnoni had seen enough.

With the victory, McKinney’s UFC record is back over the .500 mark at 4-3, with all of his octagon victories coming via first-round stoppage.

Breeden’s UFC days may be numbered after losing his first three promotional bouts. It was the first fight for “Money” since losing a decision to Natan Levy in April 2022.