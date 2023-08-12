UFC Vegas 78 video: Da’Mon Blackshear taps Jose Johnson with rarely-seen Twister

Da’Mon Blackshear picked up one of the rarest submissions in UFC history on Saturday at the APEX.

During the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 78, Blackshear faced Contender Series contract winner Jose Johnson in a bantamweight bout. After a wild exchange on the feet, Blackshear was able to muscle Johnson to the mat, and while Johnson was doing all he could to scramble out of trouble, he found himself trapped in a twister from Blackshear and had no choice but to tap. The official time of stoppage was 3:47 of the opening frame.

Check out the video of just the third twister submission in UFC history below.

Blackshear joins The Korean Zombie and Bryce Mitchell as the only fighters to score a twister inside the octagon.

After going winless in his first two UFC outings, Blackshear has bounced back nicely with back-to-back finishes. In June, “Da Monster” stopped Luan Lucerda via second-round TKO.

Johnson, who made his octagon debut as a short notice replacement, had his three-fight win streak snapped.