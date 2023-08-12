UFC Vegas 78 video: Marcus McGhee demolishes JP Buys with one-punch walkoff knockout

Marcus McGhee needed just a single right hand to connect flush to secure a walkoff knockout over JP Buys at UFC Vegas 78.

It was one-way traffic in McGhee’s sophomore effort as he controlled the range and stayed wary of Buys’ trying to get inside to take him to the canvas. Once he got his timing down, McGhee ducked to his side and unleashed the punch that blasted Buys and sent him crumbling to the canvas.

While Buys was still on his knees after the knockdown, McGhee knew the fight was already over with the referee quickly rushing in to wave off the fight with the end coming at just 2:19 into the opening round.

“It feels great,” McGhee said after moving to 2-0 in the UFC. “I’ve been blessed to get it done in here. It feels great to come out and put him away. Let’s get onto the next one.”

With Buys sat down from the punch, McGhee could have continued throwing punches at him but he decided to turn and walk away rather than dish out any further punishment.

According to McGhee, he could tell Buys was done but regardless, he wasn’t going to continue throwing punches anyways because he favered getting back to the feet anyways.

“I can feel it a lot of times,” McGhee said. “When I land a shot on guys, I just know. If he was going to get back up, I was going to find it again.”

McGhee appears to be a very interesting addition to the already deep UFC bantamweight division while Buys falls to 0-4 in the octagon in what could be his final bout with the promotion.