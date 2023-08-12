Tainara Lisboa vs. Darya Zheleznyakova set for Oct. 14 UFC event

A women’s bantamweight bout between Tainara Lisboa and promotional newcomer Darya Zheleznyakova has been added to the UFC’s October slate.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed that the matchup between Lisboa and Zheleznyakova is set for the UFC’s event on Oct. 14, which is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Lisboa (6-2) makes her second octagon appearance after a successful UFC debut in May, where she submitted Jessica-Rose Clark in the third round at UFC Charlotte. “Thai Panther” has won four straight and six of seven with a 100 percent finishing rate. In 2010, the 32-year-old faced former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in a Muay Thai bout and dropped a decision.

Zheleznyakova (8-1) makes her promotional debut after a three-fight run with Ares FC, where she went 2-1. The 27-year-old signed with the UFC following her 87-second finish of Marie Loiseau at April’s Ares FC 14 event, and she has stoppage victories via strikes in five of her professional victories.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.