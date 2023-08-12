UFC Vegas 78 Results: Luque vs. RDA

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 78 results and more from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squares off against Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout. Dos Anjos and Luque have won three of their past five fights. It will be the first fight of the year for both fighters.

Featherweights Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 78 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminaries (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee

Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden

Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos