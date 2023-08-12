UFC Vegas 78 Results: Luque vs. RDA

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 78 results and more from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squares off against Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout. Dos Anjos and Luque have won three of their past five fights. It will be the first fight of the year for both fighters.
Featherweights Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 78 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus
Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Preliminaries (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden
Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian
Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Da’mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson
