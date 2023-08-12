‘Tough one for me to watch’: Pros react to Vicente Luque’s win over Rafael dos Anjos

It was a battle of violent Brazilians welterweight when Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque clashed inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 78.

Dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, looked to continue his winning ways after bulldozing through Bryan Barberena in December, which not only got him back into the win column but marked the 16th stoppage win in his 19-year career.

Luque, on the other hand, was in desperate need of a win after dropping back-to-back losses to Geoff Neal and Belal Muhammad. Following his loss to Neal, it was revealed “The Silent Assassin” suffered a brain bleed.

After 25 minutes of hard-fought action, it was Luque who emerged victorious with the decision.

See below how the rest of fellow fighters reacted to his win inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas

Wow Great performance by @VicenteLuqueMMA fighting a legend of the sport @RdosAnjosMMA I like both is this guys a lot! Tough one for me to watch but you guys put on a great fight! ✊ ✊ #UFCVegas78 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 13, 2023

Great fight and great comeback win for Luque coming off bad loss. Credit him for taking tough fight. #UFCVegas78 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 13, 2023

Glad luque is back he’s a good guy and great fighter — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 13, 2023