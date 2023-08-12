 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Tough one for me to watch’: Pros react to Vicente Luque’s win over Rafael dos Anjos

By Jose Youngs
It was a battle of violent Brazilians welterweight when Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque clashed inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 78.

Dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, looked to continue his winning ways after bulldozing through Bryan Barberena in December, which not only got him back into the win column but marked the 16th stoppage win in his 19-year career.

Luque, on the other hand, was in desperate need of a win after dropping back-to-back losses to Geoff Neal and Belal Muhammad. Following his loss to Neal, it was revealed “The Silent Assassin” suffered a brain bleed.

After 25 minutes of hard-fought action, it was Luque who emerged victorious with the decision.

See below how the rest of fellow fighters reacted to his win inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas

