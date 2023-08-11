BKFC 48 video: Bryce Hall gets early knockdown, takedown en route to wild debut win

Bryce Hall took the gloves off for his bare-knuckle boxing debut Friday night in Albuquerque and scored a doctor stoppage victory over Gee Perez in the co-main event of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 48.

Hall walked out next to Lorenzo Hunt, BKFC’s cruiserweight and light heavyweight champion, who helped him train for his debut in the sport. The fight started off with a bang, knocking down Perez in mere seconds with a pair of right hands to the jaw. Perez came back to his feet and landed good shots, with Hall marching forwards aggressively and landing a takedown that injured the back of Perez’s head.

BRYCE HALL JUST KNOCKED DOWN GEE PEREZ #BKFC48 pic.twitter.com/rfzPsNzfaA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 12, 2023

The first round ended with Perez complaining of pain on his left elbow, but the doctor allowed him to go back to round two. Perez, a southpaw, clearly couldn’t use his left arm but still managed to put Hall in danger using his right arm only. Perez, however, was advised against continuing at the end of the round, awarding Hall the TKO victory.

The young influencer, who had lost via third-round stoppage in his sole match in traditional boxing in 2021, carries over 30 million followers across social media platforms, instantly making him one of the most popular athletes under the BKFC banner. Perez was 3-0 in the sport with a trio of knockouts going into the match.

