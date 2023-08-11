BKFC 48 live blog: Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

This is the live blog for Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez, the co-main event fight at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 48 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday night.

Bryce Hall, a wildly popular YouTube and TikTok star, joined the throngs of influencers making their way into combat sports when the 23-year-old squared off with Austin McBroom in a boxing match 2021. Hall got knocked out in the third round in that fight, but the social media superstar is now upping the ante by becoming the first influencer to compete in bare-knuckle boxing.

In his debut, Hall faces Gee Perez, a stalwart of the BKFC promotion. Joining BKFC in 2022, Perez has gone 3-0 in his career, with no fight lasting past the three-minute mark.

Check out the live blog of the fight below.

Round 1: Both men come out in orthodox. Hall staying on the outside to start. And he blitzes in and drops Perez!!! Hall just charged in with a combo and Perez hit the canvas. He’s up before the count and appears to have been surprised more than hurt. The action returns.

Hall is right back on him! Brawling in there with both men swinging wildly and Hall drives a double-leg takedown and plants Perez. That’s not what this is about and Perez is hurt! He’s holding the back of his head and the referee immediately calls time.

Perez shakes it off after a minute though and we restart. Perez in the center, waving Hall towards him as Hall moves around, not willing to step inside. Hall just wants to rush in. Perez looking for shots at range. Hall comes in and Peres rips a combination and Hall fires back! Good action and Perez is now holding his elbow when the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Hall.

Round 2: On the replay, I will say that Perez also had a clear guillotine choke in on that takedown. Doesn’t excuse it, but just saying. And before the round starts, the medical team checks out Perez’s elbow. He apparently hurt it on the ring ropes. Hall’s team told him as much and that he needs to attack. Hall isn’t trying to do that at the start though. He’s bouncing around the outside, despite Perez pretty clearly holding his left arm to the body. He’s switched to southpaw so his lead hand can work, but he’s a one-armed fighter right now.

A couple of brief exchanges but Hall isn’t willing to commit and Perez can’t do much. He’s cutting the cage but simply cannot throw combinations and Hall is blitzing in and then getting out. Hall is cut under his left eye and the crowd is booing heavily.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Hall, 20-17 Hall overall.

Round 3: Perez’s corner may be calling this off. We’re getting another medical assessment on Perez’s left elbow. And that’s it! Corner stoppage and Bryce Hall gets his first win in BKFC.

OFFICIAL DECISON: Bryce Hall def. Gee Perez by TKO (corner stoppage) — 2:00, Round 2.