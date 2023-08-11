Lucas Brennan scores nasty comeback knockout at Bellator 298

Lucas Brennan pulled victory from the jaws of defeat and chalked up a spectacular knockout in the process.

Friday night, Brennan faced Weber Almeida on the prelims of Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and for almost 14 minutes, things were not going his way. Almeida used his superior striking and footwork, plus some solid clinch wrestling and takedown defense, to build up a big lead on the undefeated 23-year-old. Heading into the final round, Brennan’s corner didn’t pull any punches, telling their fighter that he needed a finish to keep his undefeated record, and “Skywalker” delivered.

With just over 90 seconds left in the fight, Brennan grabbed a clinch and as Almeida tried to disengage, “Skywalker” fired a devastating knee right into the Brazilian’s jaw, flooring Almeida immediately. A cursory follow-up shot from Brennan followed but the fight was already over.

The win moved Brennan to 9-0 in his professional, all by finish and all taking place in the Bellator cage.

Check out video of the sensational comeback below.