UFC Vegas 78 preview show: Can a card loaded with Contender Series and TUF alumni light up the APEX?

Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque makes for a fine headliner, but how much support are they getting from the undercard? UFC Vegas 78 features 12 fighters scoured from Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter (plus one recent Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight signing!), making Saturday a true test of the UFC’s “farm system.”

MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the main event between dos Anjos and Luque, and what the stakes are for some of the longer-tenured veterans on the card. Additionally, the team takes a broader look at the 26-fight card, which is full of fighters coming off of losses or who have little pro experience or both. Has the UFC reached a tipping point when it comes to card quality?

