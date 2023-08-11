Mark Zuckerberg denies Elon Musk fight claims, mentions UFC and ONE as ideal partners

Mark Zuckerberg is warning the public not to put any stock into what Elon Musk has to say.

Earlier Friday, Musk claimed on Twitter that he has already spoken to Italian officials about the historical Colosseum hosting a fight between him and Zuckerberg. He also said that the UFC will not be involved in managing the event and has previously stated that his social media platform — recently rebranded “X” — would live stream the billionaire vs. billionaire contest.

Though Zuckerberg has previously expressed interest in the fight, he was yet to respond to any of these claims until Friday afternoon, when he directly refuted Musk’s claims via his social media platform Threads.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg wrote. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Zuckerberg has been working on building up his combat sports skills and credentials, recently medalling at a jiu-jitsu competition. UFC President Dana White has hosted the Facebook founder at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and he has spoken highly about how lucrative a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk could be for all involved.

While Musk seems to have no interest in including the UFC in his plans, Zuckerberg feels that involvement with a major promotion like the UFC or ONE Championship is a necessity.

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready,” Zuckerberg wrote. “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”