UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results: Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque on point, two fighters miss badly

Rafael dos Anjos’ welterweight journey continues to go smoothly at the scale.

The former lightweight champion came in at 171 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for his UFC Vegas 78 main event clash with Vicente Luque, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Luque was the first fighter to weigh in, registering 170.5 pounds when he stepped up. Both competitors made use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight.

This is dos Anjos’ second straight fight at welterweight following a second-round submission of Bryan Barberena this past September. Dos Anjos is 5-4 in the 170-pound division, with notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny, and Kevin Lee. He previously competed for an interim title in the weight class.

A win on Saturday would move dos Anjos into a tie with Demian Maia and Charles Oliveira for 4th-most victories on the UFC’s all-time list at 22, behind only Andrei Arlovski (22), Donald Cerrone (22), and Jim Miller (25).

Luque has long been one of the division’s most exciting fighters, but he finds himself in a rare slump. The No. 12-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings has lost two straight to drop his UFC record to 14-5.

Though the weigh-ins for the top of the lineup went off without a hitch, the same couldn’t be said for a pair of middleweights scheduled to compete earlier on the main card. Tafon Nchukwi weighed in at 189.5 pounds for his fight with AJ Dobson, and Josh Fremd weighed in at 189 pounds for his fight with Jamie Pickett.

Nchukwi and Dobson missed the non-title middleweight limit by 3.5 pounds and 3 pounds, respectively. UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald later announced that both fights are still scheduled to go for Saturday. Purse penalty information is pending.

Check out UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (146)

Khalil Rountree (203.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (205)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*

Josh Fremd (189)** vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Preliminaries (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Mike Breeden (156)

Francis Marshall (145.5) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Martin Buday (266)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113)

Da’mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*Nchukwi missed weight. His bout with AJ Dobson proceeds as a catchweight, with Nchukwi forfeiting an undisclosed amount of his purse as penalty

**Fremd missed weight. His bout with Jamie Pickett proceeds as a catchweight, with Fremd forfeiting an undisclosed amount of his purse as penalty