Heck of a Morning: How do you grade UFC’s 2023 pay-per-view slate?

The UFC has put on some big fights in 2023 with their pay-per-view events, which included the highly anticipated return of Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya regaining his middleweight title in highlight-reel fashion, and Fight of the Year contenders. But for the fanbase that has to pay $80 per premium event, has the product delivered on that end?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his grade for the UFC’s pay-per-view slate thus far — whether it’s already happened, or on the schedule. Additionally, listener questions include which UFC title challenger has the best chance to pull off an upset between next Saturday’s UFC 292 event and UFC 295 in November, the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, Dana White’s interview with Mike Tyson, and much more.

