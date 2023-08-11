Elon Musk shoots down UFC overseeing potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has his own plans for a fight with Mark Zuckerberg, and they don’t involve the UFC or Dana White.

On Friday, Musk sent out a series of tweets in which he claimed that his duel against Zuckerberg is to be managed by their respective foundations without the oversight of the world’s biggest MMA organization. The tweets come a day after UFC President Dana White said that he’s already spoken to officials in Italy about the fight, which he believes could produce “a billion dollars in revenue.”

“It’s real,” White said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “They do want to fight. It’s real... It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking.”

According to Musk, he has spoken to the “PM of Italy and Minister of Culture” and that their is an agreement for the bout to take place at the Colosseum in Rome. He added, “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and repeated an earlier claim that proceeds of the bout will go towards supporting veterans.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Musk’s latest round of promotion for the not-even-remotely-close-to-official bout.

See Musk’s unedited comments below: