 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elon Musk shoots down UFC overseeing potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Billionaire Elon Musk at Paris Viva Tech Fair
Elon Musk
Getty

Elon Musk has his own plans for a fight with Mark Zuckerberg, and they don’t involve the UFC or Dana White.

On Friday, Musk sent out a series of tweets in which he claimed that his duel against Zuckerberg is to be managed by their respective foundations without the oversight of the world’s biggest MMA organization. The tweets come a day after UFC President Dana White said that he’s already spoken to officials in Italy about the fight, which he believes could produce “a billion dollars in revenue.”

“It’s real,” White said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “They do want to fight. It’s real... It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking.”

According to Musk, he has spoken to the “PM of Italy and Minister of Culture” and that their is an agreement for the bout to take place at the Colosseum in Rome. He added, “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and repeated an earlier claim that proceeds of the bout will go towards supporting veterans.

Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Musk’s latest round of promotion for the not-even-remotely-close-to-official bout.

See Musk’s unedited comments below:

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).

Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.

I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy

And all proceeds go to veterans

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting