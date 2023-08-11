UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 78 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting has a live stream of the official weigh-ins above courtesy of Ag. Fight, plus highlights of the weigh-ins, which can be seen below.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 78 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (146)

Khalil Rountree (203.5) vs. Chris Daukaus (205)

Polyana Viana (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*

Josh Fremd (189)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Preliminaries (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Mike Breeden (156)

Francis Marshall (145.5) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Martin Buday (266)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113)

Da’mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*missed weight