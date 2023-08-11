BKFC 48 Results: Dodson vs. Ridge

MMA Fighting has BKFC 48 results for the Dodson vs. Ridge fight card and more from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.
In the main event, UFC veteran John Dodson and JR Ridge will square off for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.
Influencer Bryce Hall will make his BKFC debut against Gee Perez in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out BKFC 48 results below.
Main card (BKFC app at 8 p.m. ET)
John Dodson vs. JR Ridge
Gee Perez vs. Bryce Hall
Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez
Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda
Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway
Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas
Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Lacaze
Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah
Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates
Prelims (YouTube at 7 p.m. ET)
Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy
Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez
Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez
Loading comments...