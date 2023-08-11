Watch the Bellator 298 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida
Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates
Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish
Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco
Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova
Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim
Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Jerrell Hodge vs. Marcirley Alves
Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo
Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford
In the main event, former Bellator champion Logan Storley will square off against Brennan Ward.
