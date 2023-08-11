Morning Report: Rafael dos Anjos says Michael Chandler doesn’t deserve Conor McGregor fight

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t sold on Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor being the fight to make for “The Notorious.”

The Ultimate Fighter 31 comes to an end in a matter of weeks after the latest crop of fighters was coached by top lightweight contender Chandler and former two-division champion McGregor. As is tradition for the longstanding reality TV series, the coaches are expected to fight after the season. In this case, however, McGregor isn’t yet eligible to compete again until he re-enters the USADA testing pool for the first time since his departure in 2022. The Irishman needs six months of clean test results before he can fight Chandler, barring any unique exemptions.

Despite all that, McGregor’s original opponent for a would-be 2016 champion vs. champion clash, dos Anjos, doesn’t think Chandler should even be in this spot at all.

“He fights whoever he wants, he picks his fights,” dos Anjos said of McGregor during the UFC Vegas 78 media day. “I think it makes sense because of the show. To be honest with you, I don’t think Chandler deserves that fight. There’s other guys that deserve that fight. But I think it will make sense because of the show and all of that. Usually, all of the coaches fight at the end of the show. Nothing against Chandler, but I think there is other guys that deserve that fight. Justin Gaethje is a guy who fought everybody, would make sense if he got that fight.”

Coincidentally, Gaethje recently captured the attention of McGregor with his impressive second-round head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 two weeks ago. The win crowned “The Highlight” as the new “BMF” king, prompting McGregor to challenge him for the platinum strap. Just 2-3 in five UFC appearances thus far, the former three-time Bellator champion Chandler has proven as exciting and game as any fighter on the roster, evidenced by outings like his 2022 war with the now-BMF.

Formerly the undisputed champion at lightweight, dos Anjos has fought a who’s who of ultra-talented competitors throughout his 46-fight career as well. Ultimately, the Brazilian doesn’t think he quite cuts it for BMF title talks.

“I don’t think I meet the requirements to fight for the BMF,” dos Anjos said. “I’m a former champion, so I held the lineal belt. Guys that fight for that belt are guys that never held the championship before.”

The 38-year-old dos Anjos (32-14) is in the twilight of his career as he prepares to fight Vicente Luque in the UFC Vegas 78 main event Saturday night. Bouncing between lightweight and welterweight in recent years, dos Anjos plans on riding things out at 170 pounds where he feels his most comfortable. Seeing him back south of welterweight would require something special and out of the ordinary.

“If I have a fight, like a superfight that I’m going to make a very good amount of money,” dos Anjos said of returning to lightweight. “I see that after this fight, I still have six more under my contract. I could tell you that if it was a lightweight fight, I could fight three more times, four more times to be honest with you. It’s just too hard on my body. I think at welterweight I can go longer and extend my career more.

“Back in the day, everyone fought everyone and whoever kept winning would eventually fight for the title. My goal now is to keep winning my fights. Being a former world champion, I know the way for the belt is shorter. I remember back in 2017, when I moved up the first time and I fought Tarec Saffiedine in Singapore, by the time I got home I said, ‘Man, I’m way behind in the rankings. I’ll never probably fight for the title for this division.’ UFC called me, ‘Hey, Demian Maia doesn’t want to take the fight with Tyron Woodley. Would you take it?’ So that’s how this game works. So, beating Vicente now, everything can happen. Somebody can get hurt, you don’t know how this game changes.”

