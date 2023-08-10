Heck of a Morning: Will Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis actually happen?

The combat sports world seemed a bit stunned when it was announced that Logan Paul would face Dillon Danis in a boxing match in October. After Danis withdrew from his scheduled bout with KSI, will this fight go down as scheduled?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the booking, and explains why he believes the bout will happen. Additionally, listener questions include Dana White’s explanation on not paying Stephen Thompson his show money, the stakes in the UFC Vegas 78 main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque, Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland, the chances Bellator 300 could be the final event under the current ownership regime, Derrick Lewis re-signing with the UFC after an incredibly short free agency period, the Paul brothers apparent beef, PFL signing Abdoul Abdouraguimov, and more.

