Bellator 298 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 298 ceremonial weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the main event, top welterweight contenders face off as former interim champion Logan Storley takes on the streaking Brennan Ward. The headliners can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the limit for a non-title welterweight bout.

The co-main event features a rematch between heavyweights Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry. When the two first fought at Bellator 284 in August 2022, the bout ended in disappointing fashion when Moldavsky accidentally poked Mowry in the eye. Mowry was unable to continue and the result became a no-contest after just 54 seconds of action.

The official weigh-ins were at 10 a.m. ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Get Bellator 298 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Logan Storley (170.6) vs. Brennan Ward (171)

Valentin Moldavsky (233.8) vs. Steve Mowry (254.2)

Dalton Rosta (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.4)

James Gallagher (144.8) vs. James Gonzalez (146)

Sidney Outlaw (160) vs. Islam Mamedov (159) — 160-pound catchweight bout

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Weber Almeida (145)

Enrique Barzola (135.8) vs. Jaylon Bates (136)

Diana Avsaragova (127.2)* vs. Justine Kish (125.6)

Vladimir Tokov (155.2) vs. Jairo Pacheco (155.4)

Dayana Silva (144.6) vs. Katerina Shakalova (144.8)

Sullivan Cauley (205.6) vs. Hamza Salim (204.8)

Alfie Davis (155) vs. Aalon Cruz (155.6)

Leandro Higo (135.4) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (135.4)

Josh Hill (136) vs. Kasum Kasumov (135.8)

Jerrell Hodge (135.6) vs. Marcirley Alves (135.2)

Jordan Oliver (145.6) vs. Andrew Triolo (143.4)

Michael Blockhus (145.6) vs. Eli Mefford (144.4)

*missed weight