PFL signs ‘The Lazy King’ Abdoul Abdouraguimov, debut set for Sept. 30

“The Lazy King” is coming to the PFL.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (16-1) announced Thursday that he has signed with the league to debut in 2023 and compete for the $1 million prize in the 2024 season. His first PFL fight is set for Sept. 30 in Paris, where he faces Quemuel Ottoni (12-3).

See Abdouraguimov’s announcement below.

Abdouraguimov has been one of the best fighters on the international scene in recent years, having won six straight fights and compiled an impressive list of submission victories. The 28-year-old Frenchman has scored 11 of his 16 victories by way of submission. He most recently competed for Ares FC, where he won the promotion’s middleweight and welterweight titles.

Ottoni has won five straight fights and previously fought for Jungle Fight, the LFA, and Samurai FC. In October 2015, he scored a submission win over future UFC champion Alex Pereira.

In the main event of the Oct. 30 PFL Europe card, kickboxing star Cedric Doumbe fights Jordan Zebo.