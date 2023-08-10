Derrick Lewis’ free agency was short lived.

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White and executive Hunter Campbell insinuated that Lewis had already been re-signed by the promotion to a new eight-fight deal. A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that “The Black Beast” will remain with the UFC for the foreseeable future.

Following his 33 second finish of Marcos Rogerio de Lima — and memorable post-fight celebration — at UFC 291 in July, Lewis revealed that was the final fight on his deal. The 38-year-old snapped a three-fight skid with the victory, and picked up his 18th octagon victory in the process. The finish also put Lewis in sole possession as the record holder for most knockouts in UFC history with 14, one ahead of Matt Brown.

Lewis has competed for UFC gold on two separate occasions, losing to Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 in November 2018 for the undisputed title, and came up short in his bid to win the interim heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 in August 2021.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.