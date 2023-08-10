Between the Links: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, UFC Nashville fallout, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, Adesanya vs. Strickland

Jake Paul added to his undefeated boxing record against UFC veterans when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz this past Saturday in Dallas. While the outcome matched what the betting odds suggested, was the event — and the fight itself — a win overall?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the Paul vs. Diaz aftermath, who emerged the winner of the night, and if a rematch in MMA will happen. Additionally, topics include Cory Sandhagen’s UFC Nashville main event win over Rob Font and the reaction to it, Tatiana Suarez stopping Jessica Andrade in the co-main event, where both fighters go from here, Logan Paul scheduled to box Dillon Danis in October, UFC Vegas 78 headlined by Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque, Bellator 298, and more.

This week, host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and The Sporting News’ Andreas Hale.

