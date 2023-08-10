Rony Jason to challenge for MMA title in iconic Roman arena in Croatia

Some call mixed martial artists the modern version of gladiators, and Fight Nation Championship is taking it literally by hosting their upcoming event in an iconic 2,000-year-old Roman arena in Croatia.

Built in between 27 BC and AD 68 much like the Colosseum in Rome, the Pula Arena has already hosted FNC events before. On Sept. 2, the company returns to the scenic venue for Jordan Barton’s defense of the featherweight title opposite UFC veteran Rony Jason, company officials told MMA Fighting.

Barton (8-3-1), who went 1-2 under the Bellator banner between 2021 and 2022, dethroned Daniel Bazant via first-round knockout back in May to claim the title. Jason (16-10, 1 no contest) earned a shot at the gold by knocking out Filip Pejic on the same night.

Jason was the first winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil in 2012 by beating Godofredo Pepey in the final and won his first two in the UFC over Sam Sicilia and Mike Wilkinson before losing to Jeremy Stephens. The 39-year-old veteran looks to improve to 3-3 in his post-UFC career.

FNC 12 will be headlined by heavyweight champion Ivan Vitasovic (11-5-1) versus Michal Andryszak (22-5) and will air live on its official website.