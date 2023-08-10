Logan Paul opens as overwhelming favorite to beat Dillon Danis in boxing match

Logan Paul will set foot in the boxing ring for the first time in two years when he returns in October but that’s still less time spent away from action than his upcoming opponent Dillon Danis.

That fact along with Paul’s previous boxing experience, which included an eight round exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, have helped make him an overwhelming favorite to beat Danis when they clash on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

The opening odds for the fight were released on Tuesday with Paul heavily favored to win as Danis makes his boxing debut after he was originally scheduled to clash with KSI back in January before dropping off the card in the days leading up to the event. Here are the opening odds for Paul vs. Danis via Sportsbetting.ag

Logan Paul -1000

Dillon Danis +600

Based on those current odds, it would take a $1,000 wager on Paul to win back $100 if he’s successful while a $100 bet on Danis would return $600 if he’s able to pull off the upset.

While Danis definitely has combat sports experience from his days as a world class grappler along with two fights under the Bellator MMA banner, he’s spent far more time arguing with people on social media over the past few years than he’s been in the ring or cage.

Meanwhile, Paul will be boxing for the first time since his bout with Mayweather back in 2021, which served as his third fight overall following a pair of matchups with current business partner KSI.

Since that time, Paul has stayed busy building Prime Energy drinks alongside KSI while also enjoying a professional wrestling career in WWE.

Paul and Danis will meet in a boxing match that will co-headline the upcoming card featuring KSI against Tommy Fury in the main event from the AO Arena in Manchester. The event will air on DAZN pay-per-view in the United States.