Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz, pictured, will meet Jake Paul in a boxing ring Saturday night.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card will have plenty of fights at the American Airlines in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night.

In the main event, Jake Paul will try to rebound from his first career loss against former UFC star Nate Diaz in an 185-pound fight. Diaz will make his professional boxing debut in the contest in his first fight since leaving the UFC.

Amanda Serrano will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles against Heather Hardy in the co-main event.

Check out the Paul vs. Diaz fight card below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila

H20 Sylve vs. William Silva

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera

Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo

CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos

