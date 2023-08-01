The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card will have plenty of fights at the American Airlines in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night.
In the main event, Jake Paul will try to rebound from his first career loss against former UFC star Nate Diaz in an 185-pound fight. Diaz will make his professional boxing debut in the contest in his first fight since leaving the UFC.
Amanda Serrano will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles against Heather Hardy in the co-main event.
Check out the Paul vs. Diaz fight card below.
Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy
Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila
H20 Sylve vs. William Silva
Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry
Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez
Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)
Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera
Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo
CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos
