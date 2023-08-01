Heck of a Morning: UFC 291 fallout, Tony Ferguson’s future; Plus, Kenny Florian joins the show

UFC 291 was an event where the highs were extremely high, and the lows were very low, but there’s a lot to unpack from this past Saturday’s pay-per-view offering, including where Tony Ferguson now goes after suffering his sixth consecutive loss.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes social media questions from listeners and discusses Ferguson’s submission loss to Bobby Green, and if the UFC were to allow him to have one more fight, who the ideal opponent should be. Additionally, listener topics include Alex Pereira’s win over Jan Blachowicz and the latter suggesting he was robbed by the judges, Justin Gaethje’s BMF title win and which matchup would be more interesting for Gaethje when he fights the Islam Makahchev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 winner, the potential buy-rate for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Jamahal Hill blasting the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, and more.

Plus, PFL color commentator Kenny Florian joins the show to preview Friday’s PFL Playoffs event, talks Derrick Lewis’ free agency and a potential rematch with Francis Ngannou in the PFL, Paul vs. Diaz and the chances a second fight could happen in MMA, and a potential merger with Bellator.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

