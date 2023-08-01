World MMA Awards 2023 nominees

The World MMA Awards 2022 nominees have been announced.

MMA Fighting has been nominated for MMA Media Source of the Year, an award that the outlet has won five times. Ariel Helwani has both been nominated for MMA Journalist of the Year, an award he was won 13 times. Meanwhile, Helwani’s popular The MMA Hour program has been nominated for Best MMA Programming.

You can vote now here. Voting will conclude on Sept. 30. The venue and date for the award ceremony will be announced shortly.

See the full list of nominees below (nomination period spanned from July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023):

Here are your nominees for the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards:

Charles Lewis Fighter of the Year

Leon Edwards

Aljamain Sterling

Israel Adesanya

Islam Makhachev

Sadibou Sy

Female Fighter of the Year

Alexa Grasso

Amanda Nunes

Larissa Pacheco

Seika Izawa

Liz Carmouche

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Dricus Du Plessis

Alex Pereira

Ilia Topuria

Sergei Pavlovich

Alexa Grasso

International Fighter of the Year

Leon Edwards

Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis

Sergei Pavlovich

Sadibou Sy

Fight of the Year

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev (UFC 286)

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler (UFC 281)

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284)

Brennan Ward vs. Sabah Homasi (Bellator 290)

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji (UFC on ABC 3)

Knockout of the Year

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman - Head kick (UFC 278)

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - Punches (UFC 287)

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell - Spinning wheel kick (PFL 6, 2023)

Krzysztof Głowacki vs. Patryk Tołkaczewski - Punch (KSW Colosseum 2)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney - Flying knee (UFC 283)

Submission of the Year

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko - Face crank (UFC 285)

Louis Glismann vs. Melvin van Suijdam - Inverted omoplata (Oktagon 43)

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira - Arm-triangle choke (UFC 280)

Olga Rubin vs. Claire Guthrie - Buggy choke (Invicta FC 53)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash - Inverted triangle choke (ONE 159)

Comeback of the Year

Jon Jones (Career)

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 1 (UFC 278)

John Hathaway (Returning from lengthy illness)

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji (UFC on ABC 3)

Yaroslav Amosov (Returning from war)

Upset of the Year

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko (UFC 285)

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison (PFL 10, 2022)

Christian Echols vs. Pat Downey (Bellator 289)

Jesus Pinedo vs. Brendan Loughnane (PFL 4, 2023)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Roberto Soldic (ONE Fight Night 10)

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

Eugene Bareman

Mike Brown

Dave Lovell

Ray Longo

Eric Nicksick

Trainer of the Year

Heather Linden

Jonathon Reynolds

Everton Oliveira

Jordan Sullivan

Brandon Gallagher

Gym of the Year

City Kickboxing

American Top Team

Team Renegade

Kill Cliff FC

American Kickboxing Academy

Referee of the Year

Marc Goddard

Jason Herzog

Mark Smith

Herb Dean

Rich Mitchell

Ringcard Girl of the Year

Brittney Palmer

Louise McKie

Brookliyn Wren

Jhenny Andrade

Luciana Andrade

Leading Man

Dana White (UFC)

Scott Coker (Bellator)

Peter Murray (PFL)

Maciej Kawulski (KSW)

Ondrej Novotny (Oktagon)

Best Promotion

UFC

Bellator MMA

PFL

KSW

Oktagon MMA

Personality of the Year

Joe Rogan

Laura Sanko

Chael Sonnen

Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik

Analyst of the Year

Michael Bisping

Paul Felder

Dan Hardy

Anthony Smith

Kenny Florian

Best MMA Programming

Morning Kombat

The MMA Hour

Dana White’s Contender Series

The Anik & Florian Podcast

UFC Embedded

MMA Media Source of the Year

MMA Fighting

Sherdog

MMA Junkie

ESPN

Bloody Elbow

MMA Journalist of the Year

Ariel Helwani

Aaron Bronsteter

Marc Raimondi

John Morgan

Nolan King

Fighting Spirit Award

Yaroslav Amosov (Adversity – returning from war to unify the Bellator welterweight title)

Steven Ray (Strength – fighting for his family)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (Bravery – helping his community in the face of danger)

Themba Gorimbo (Charity – building a water pump in Zimbabwe and putting others ahead of

himself)

Chris Barnett (Adversity – overcoming great personal loss and adversity in the cage)