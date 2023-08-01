Rankings Show: The great light heavyweight debate, plus who is Conor McGregor actually fighting?

UFC 291 is in the books — and the rankings crew is getting called out!

Mike Heck and Jed Meshew join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee this week to debate the state of the light heavyweight division following Alex Pereira’s successful debut over Jan Blachowicz and respond to the fiery criticism of former UFC champ Jamahal Hill, who had plenty to say about the panel’s new 205-pound list. Then, the gang unveil MMA Fighting’s new No. 1 at women’s bantamweight and discuss what the hell happened to a division that used to be one of the sport’s marquee weight classes; they also pour one out for Michael Chandler and rank the most fun possible matchups available for Conor McGregor now that it’s becoming clear McGregor vs. Chandler probably just ain’t happening. (Sorry Michael.)

