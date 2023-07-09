Josiah Harrell releases statement after UFC pre-fight medical reveals brain disease

The cancellation of Josiah Harrell’s UFC debut was a blessing in disguise.

Harrell was scheduled to face fast-rising welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 after stepping in on less than week’s notice for Sean Brady (elbow infection), but was pulled from the matchup when pre-fight medicals revealed a rare brain disease. Harrell was diagnosed with moyamoya, the same condition that sidelined Vince Murdock when he was supposed to fight for the UFC in June 2019.

The disease puts Harrell at high risk of a stroke, but is not considered to be career-ending and Harrell is expected to undergo a procedure to address it soon.

Harrell took to Instagram to issue a statement on the situation.

Small [bump] in the road. We did everything on our side. Got all of our medicals redone this week 1. Physical 2. blood 3. MRI 4.eyes Check out on all of them except something came up in the MRI scan that they wanted me to make sure in was nothing serious turns out I have a brain disease that is treatable and will back up and running asap. Sorry to everyone I know you ether wanted to see me get my head beat in or wanting to see me with my hand raised I have very little information on what’s going on but I do know I’ll be a lab Rat for a while which is fitting Even though we had a 6 day notice, even though we had media obligations, paperwork, medical s*** we still did everything on our side. Made weight and it was still after making weight were I was woken up and rushed to get a more medical s*** figured out once we figure that out we didn’t get the news till about 2/3pm. No complaints tell me what I have to do and it will get done. A wild week a wild life I will get better I’ll keep y’all updated on the process thank you for all your prayers and love we will heal up quickly.

In his statement, Harrell called the disease “treatable” and mentioned that he will be “back up and running” as soon as possible. He also vowed to “heal up quickly.”

There is no timetable for Harrell’s return to action. He most recently fought less than a month ago at a Legacy Fighting Alliance event Owensboro, Ky., where he defeated Mike Roberts in a bout that made headlines due to Harrell tackling Roberts through the cage. Harrell is undefeated in his pro career at 7-0.